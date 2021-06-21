New president welcomes class of 2025 to University of Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — University of Scranton’s class of 2025 will be welcomed to campus over the next week and a half.



Monday was day one of orientation for the new Royals.

New president Reverend Joseph Marina will greet the students and their families each day.

Father Marina replaced Reverend Scott Pilarz, who passed away in March from ALS at the age of 61.

Marina says he’s starting his position at the university at the same time as class of 2025.

“I feel like a first year student. As I said to them, a few minutes ago I really do feel like I’m going to have a special bond with this particular class because we are starting together,” Rev. Marina said.

Students from all over the country and world will are on hand for their orientation day from now until Friday July 2. Current University of Scranton students are leading the groups around campus.