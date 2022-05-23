WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Mayor of Wilkes-Barre announced Monday that the city now has a ‘Pothole Reporting Line.’

Wilkes-Barre residents can call and speak with a representative or leave a message if they wish to report a pothole and the pothole’s location.

‘By centralizing the reporting of pothole locations, the city will be able to better organize and facilitate pothole repairs and alleviate redundancy,” said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

To report a pothole call the Pothole Reporting Line directly at 570-208-4237.