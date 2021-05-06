New playground under construction in Jessup

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Construction is underway on the Kids Korner Playground in Jessup.

It is adjacent to the Jessup Veterans’ Memorial Field and local parents tell us they’re thrilled.

“We are ecstatic, because my daughter always went there when she was younger. It was always nice seeing the kids play around with each other and have a good time, and laugh, and play with their friends that they haven’t seen in a while,” Jessup resident Todd Brown said.

“We’ve been able to get through all the grant requirements and get this project running after many years of it being basically stagnant,” Parks Committee Member Rella Scassellati said.

The new play area will be a reality thanks to a state grant, several sizable donations and the work of the Family of Saint George, which committee members credit with pushing the project forward.

“The Family of Saint George, they have been a help. They initiated the project and have worked to get additional funding for it,” Scassellati said.

Brown says that his eight-year-old daughter Victoria will enjoy the park. If all goes as planned, kids should be able to use it by the summer.

“It is always nice to be out and walk with the family and stop at the park and let the kids play,” Brown said.

Kids Korner is expected to cost about $650,000.