PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a brand new coffee shop in Luzerne County and they are brewing up something special.

The team at “Coffee Inclusive” hosted a grand opening at their new coffee shop in downtown Pittston.

“Coffee Inclusive” is operated by people with disabilities, as they work alongside experienced servers and baristas.

The coffee shop is part of the non-profit organization “Nepa Inclusive.”

The new shop not only serves coffee but, most importantly offers opportunities that most workplaces do not.

“I love it, making coffees and helping out,” said Christian Wesley a barista at Coffee Inclusive.

“It wasn’t enough, I don’t think employers out there who are educated on the capabilities of people with diverse abilities. So, we wanted one to showcase that and also bring in an inclusive environment to downtown Pittston,” explained Tom Carlucci, Manager at Coffee Inclusive.

It’s competitive pay meaning they make no less than minimum wage.

And of course, there are brews at “Coffee Inclusive” but there are also other treats.

The menu also features baked goods, smoothies, and specialty drinks.

Pa live! Host, Chris Bohinski served as the emcee for the grand opening celebration.

“Coffee Inclusive” is also taking donations for equipment that they still need.

Anyone interested in a job can stop by, meet the team and fill out an application.

For more information on how to donate or apply online along with a look at their menu head over to Coffee Inclusive’s website or Facebook page.