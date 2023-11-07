WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Mayor, George C. Brown, announced Friday the completion of Pickleball Courts at Barney Farms Park.

According to the Mayor’s office, the project was completed exclusively by Department of Public Works (DPW) employees.

Crews salvaged over 900 feet of fencing from the Gordon Avenue soccer fields, which was refurbished for use in the construction of the courts.

DPW employees also purchased new lumber, cleared the area of overgrown trees and vegetation, painted the courts, installed new sidewalks and benches, and landscaped the area surrounding the courts; the city`s electrician also installed new lighting in the area.

Mayor Brown expressed his gratitude to the DPW employees by saying the workers went above and beyond in creating this new recreational space for the City of Wilkes-Barre’s residents and visitors.

You can see the before and after pictures of the renovations below:

Courtesy: Wilkes-Barre City

The Pickleball Courts are the latest update to Barney Farms Park after The Nathan Gray Memorial Playground, which officially opened on Saturday, July 1, included upgrades of the playground and the addition of new exercise and ADA playground equipment.

The creation of the Pickleball Courts and the updates to the Nathan Gray Memorial Playground are the first major upgrades to Barney Farms Park since its creation.

The official opening of the Pickleball Courts is scheduled for Wednesday, November 8th at 3:30 p.m.

For more information visit the City of Wilkes-Barre website or Facebook page.