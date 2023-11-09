NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been just over a month since the bodies of two New Philadelphia teenagers were found in the woods of Schuylkill County.

18-year-old Hunter Mock and 16-year-old Angelito Caraballo were reported missing before their bodies were discovered. Their families are continuing to fight for answers.

On Thursday, a virtual bail hearing was held at the Schuylkill County Courthouse for Lamour Branch. He’s one of two young men being named in court documents in connection with the murder of Mock and Caraballo.

Branch is currently in police custody for burglary charges unrelated to the murders. Thursday’s hearing was to determine if his bail for those charges would be reduced.

No charges have been filed against anyone for the murder of the two boys, but on Thursday, family members showed up in court to continue to push for justice for their boys.

“As a mother, it’s killing me — not knowing,” Kate Mock, mother of Hunter Mock expressed.

It’s been more than 30 days of heartbreak for the families of 18-year-old Hunter Mock and 16-year-old Angelito Caraballo, the two boys from New Philadelphia whose bodies were found in the woods of Schuylkill County.

For the past month, police have been investigating, but so far, no arrests have been made.

Families say they hope the police have the answers.

“Hoping that things are going properly. We’re just told things are going forward,” Kate said.

“It hurts but they are trying to get all of their ducks in a row, so to speak. And they’re keeping a close, a very tight lid on it so they don’t jeopardize the case,” explained Tanya Evans, Angelito Caraballo’s mother.

Evans says in addition to losing her son, her five other children have also lost their beloved brother.

“They’re currently grieving so it’s kinda hard for me. He was the protector,” Tanya adds.

The two boys were close friends.

“They liked to play basketball. They liked to skateboard together. They were always together,” said Tanya.

Both mothers shared a similar message.

“For everybody that knows information, to just hand the information over to the Frackville State Police,” Tanya explained.

“For everybody that knows anything at all about this case, stop holding back and being afraid. You need to stand up you need to put forward the information so that those two boys can be put to rest,” Kate said.

Branch’s bail was reduced by $15,000. If bail is met, he will be released from prison.

This is an ongoing investigation that 28/22 News will continue to keep you updated.