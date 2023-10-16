NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The community of New Philadelphia is mourning the loss of two teenagers who were murdered last week as they pay their respects at the boys’ funerals Monday.

Last week 28/22 News told you about Pennsylvania State Police investigating two teenagers who were reported missing.

The New Philadelphia Community is now coming together Monday to pay their respects to two teenagers who were found murdered last week.

Troopers say Angelito Caraballo, 16, was last seen on Sunday, October 8 around 8:00 p.m. at his house on Macomb Street. Hunter Mock, 18, the second person missing, was last seen on Monday, October 9 around 2:30 p.m. leaving his home on Wetherill Street, PSP says.

Private funeral services are being held for Hunter Mock and Angelito Caraballo, on Monday, October 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Bartashus Funeral Home.

State Police say in the early morning hours of Tuesday the bodies of both boys were discovered in a wooded area along Ferndale Road in New Philadelphia near Route 209 after a “witness” brought troopers to the scene.

The county coroner ruled their deaths homicides but hasn’t released how they were killed.

State Police told 28/22 News the investigation into the murders is moving forward.

