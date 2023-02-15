EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A new passenger train is coming to town right in time for summer!

This new passenger train will run from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Regional Railroad Station to Jim Thorpe. It will be up and running on Saturday, May 27 and tickets will go on sale at 9:00 a.m., on wednesday, March 1.

This train will be the first in nearly 50 years to operate from the Wyoming Valley through the Poconos.

“It’s a wonderful advantage for our local merchants in town, the more people are here, my job as the president of the tourist agency is to try and help the community and help the business community kind of manage that sense of tourism how can we best provide for the number for the number of people coming in on a regular basis,” said James Dougher, President of Jim Thorpe Tourist Agency.

The excursions will run on a regular schedule every weekend. Information on how to purchase your tickets has not been released yet.