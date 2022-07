EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A new state law is on the books aimed at cracking down on those who illegally ride ATVs or dirt bikes on public streets.

The law allows police officers to seize vehicles on the spot and also increases penalties for those cited for riding ATVs or dirt bikes on public streets.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick takes a closer look at the law and has a reaction to it tonight on Eyewitness News m.at 5:00 p.m