New owners aim for safety at Sherman Hills Apartments

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sherman Hills Apartments in Wilkes-Barre was bought out in February and the new owners are already looking to make changes.

Indelible Housing Inc. is a non-profit organization based out of Washington D.C. its goal is to renovate and preserve Section 8 project-based apartments like Sherman Hills.

They plan to install a new camera system. The footage will link right back to Wilkes-barre City Police Department and that’s just the beginning. They plan to pay for Wilkes-Barre City Police officers to be on site for 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They’re also looking to enclose the entire property by installing a new gate system, meaning you can only get in by using a key fob. Indelible Housing Inc. doesn’t just want to make it safer Mayor George Brown says they also want to make Sherman Hills a nice place to live.

“The owners of the new Sherman Hills are going to be taking every single unit and doing them over. They’re going to remodel and recondition them. People will be proud to live in that vicinity once it’s all completed,” said Mayor Brown.

The new owners will tour the site with the Wilkes-Barre City police chief and Mayor Brown on Thursday to come up with more ways to make Sherman Hills a safer place to live.

That non-profit bought the apartment complex for $27 million and that’s just the beginning of how much they plan to spend in an attempt to make Sherman Hills a place to be proud of.