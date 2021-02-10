New NEPA non-profit comes to the aid of residents, restaurants struggling amid pandemic

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A new, NEPA non-profit is coming to the aid of people in need of food and independent restaurants which have faced struggles during the pandemic.

It’s called Fork Over Love which is doing its first food distributions this month.





Fork Over Love purchases hundreds of meals at $10 per meal then establishes a central distribution site.

Applications for restaurants, volunteers and donations can be found at forkoverlove.org.

