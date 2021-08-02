New mural to go up in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new mural is underway on Penn Avenue in downtown Scranton.

Joel Carson Jones, a Plymouth resident, is tasked with the new mural.

“There is a total of nine panels, 450 square feet, and we are going to start adhering it to the building today,” said Joel Carson Jones, muralist. “It is a vaudeville theme, a woman walking a tight rope. And it is going to have an illusionistic aspect, and in a realist fashion.”

Rose Randazzo-Pizzuto from Scranton Tomorrow Mural Arts Program says they are very excited for the mural to go up.

“Scranton Tomorrow Mural Arts Program is relatively new and we are really excited for this mural, because this is our first official mural. A danseur de corde, which means rope dancer in French. And it is an ode to vaudeville and the vaudevillian days in Scranton,” said Randazzo-Pizzuto. “In fact on this very street, on Penn Avenue, we had three historic vaudeville theaters. So this is just a tremendous day for us.”

The mural is going to be worked on by the muralist and his assistant.

“Oh, it is the bigger the better! I mean anytime you work larger, it is harder. So, it’s a challenge,” said Ashley Kostak, assistant.

Scranton residents are also looking forward to seeing the new mural.

“I love it. I love it. It is dressing up the city. People come and look at it. I really enjoy looking at them,” said Jean Downey, Scranton resident.

“I’m mainly a gallery artist, so it goes to a small group of collectors. So now it’s out here for everyone to see. So it is a different experience, and I just want to make sure everything is perfect,” said Carson Jones.

You can find the completed rendering of the mural on the Scranton Tomorrow website.