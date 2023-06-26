SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Grand Army of the Republic Memorial Association and Library has a new location.

The museum is located next to Crunch Fitness in the Marketplace at Steamtown.

The museum is home to artifacts and books that date back to the civil war era, many of which belonged to residents of our area.

Many members of the Grand Army of the Republic were doctors, businessmen, and dentists.

The president of the Grand Army of the Republic says he hopes the new location will allow residents to not only learn more about the civil war, but more about their ancestors who may have fought in the war.

“The Civil War has always been a big thing with people because I think that more and more people are finding out about their ancestors that fought in the Civil War, and you know to me the Civil War seems to be more, well right now greater then what World War II was,” President of the Grand Army of the Republic Hal Meyers.

The Civil War Museum hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays.