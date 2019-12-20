New light display at Tall Pines Players Club

Tall Pines Players Club is presenting a Christmas light display this year for the first time ever.

FRIENDSVILLE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE / WYOU) — Tall Pines Players Club is bringing a Christmas light display to Susquehanna County for the first time ever.

It took the club months to prepare for the display that includes thousands of light strands hanging from trees and displays.

Forest of Lights Coordinator, Tom Follert, says the work started in the summer. “I started at the end of August. We started wrapping trees just after Labor Day. We spent most of the month of September wrapping trees. It’s a tedious project with lots of ladders,” said Follert.

The display also highlights local landmarks such as St. Joseph’s Church, the Montrose Courthouse, and the Viaduct. Santa is also on hand to greet visitors.

The display is open now through New Year’s Eve, but it is closed on Christmas Even and Christmas Day.