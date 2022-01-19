New legislation aims to use DNA database to solve missing persons cases

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Area families who have missing loved ones are reacting to legislation that is aimed at helping solve those cases.

The State Senate approved legislation that will mandate local law enforcement to collect and submit DNA samples of missing persons or unidentified remains through a secure database to the state police and then forwarded them to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS).





Reporter Andy Mehalshick talks with families of missing persons as well as law enforcement about how this will help solve cold cases on later additions of Eyewitness News.