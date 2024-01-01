28/22 NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A series of new laws went into effect Monday in Pennsylvania affecting everything from healthcare to education, to our very own pets.

28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci spoke to some locals about a few new laws.

Governor Josh Shapiro signed off on many laws going into the new year that will bring a lot of changes to Pennsylvania.

28/22 News spoke to locals about two specifically that can affect them and what they think about them.

Governor Shapiro welcomed the new year by putting pen to paper, authorizing more than a dozen new Pennsylvania laws.

One grabbing a lot of attention hopes to cut down on a popular type of thievery, especially during the holidays; porch pirates.

“What’s yours is yours. I don’t want people stealing my stuff, you don’t want people stealing your stuff,” said James Gallagher of Wyoming.

Porch pirating, or theft of mail or a package from someone’s residence, is now considered a felony.

David Heatherman of Luzerne had a package stolen off his property and is happy to see more being done.

“We’ve had packages stolen when we lived in Florida and basically when they were stolen there was nothing you could do about it after the fact of it being stolen, so it’s definitely nice to see more being done about that. Especially in an e-commerce world,” said Heatherman.

Those who enforce the law are also seeing a change in the new year. A new law will lower fitness requirements for prospective police officers.

Something locals believe may give more people the chance to join the force.

“And where we live, there are not that many police there in our current force. It’s a good thing to get more people in,” Heatherman stated.

Future officers will now need to score in the 15th percentile on fitness tests – previously, they had to score in the 30th percentile.

“As long as their getting adequate training in the eyes of our government then that’s a good thing. I mean there’s always a need for more officers,” Heatherman added.

Although this may open doors for new officers, some believe Pennsylvania should focus on the ones already on the force.

“I think what needs to be focused on is not broadening the amount of people that can come into policing, what needs to happen I believe is more so refinement into how these individuals behave on the police force,” Gallagher said.

As mentioned these two laws are among many that will be enforced in the state of Pennsylvania in 2024.

Another new law, dogs must now be licensed at the time they are adopted or by the time they are three months old, whichever comes first.

Another law worth mentioning is coverage for breast and ovarian cancer screening. The law will require insurers to cover preventative screenings for high-risk women at no cost.