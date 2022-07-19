SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Canoers and kayakers alike will soon have a new place to launch onto the Lackawanna River from in Scranton.

The Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority (LHVA) received funding from the Pennsylvania Boat and Fish Commission in order to build a kayak and canoe launch site, off of Parker Street in Scranton’s Green Ridge section.

The site sits along the ‘Marvine Trail Section’ of the Lackawanna Heritage Trail and is nearly ready to be opened to the public. Crews are currently inserting an ADA parking lot at the top of the launch site, as well as, inserting donated boulders from a project nearby which were used as a rock wall leading down to the river and into the water for a fishing habitat where people can fish at.











Putting a developed launch site takes the Lackawanna River one step closer to being designated as a ‘Water Trail.’ The LHVA is working on developing the area even more over the next couple of years.

“We have the regulars already. The trail hasn’t even been open for a year and you already see the same people coming back every day. Its makes it that much better to see the impact we are having on the local communities,” said Owen Worozbyt, the Director of Operations for Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority.

Owen stressed that the new Parker Street site is not a boat launch nor will anyone be able to dock or launch a boat, as it is strictly for kayaks, canoes, and a fishing spot.