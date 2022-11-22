HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that CVS Health will create 912 jobs as part of a planned expansion at the company’s Hanover Township facility in Luzerne County.

According to officials, CVS Health will invest $4.9 million to renovate and repurpose 13,000 square feet of space at its distribution center at 1 Great Valley Boulevard in Hanover Township.

This will create a new prescription drug sorting, handling, and packaging operation.

As part of its expansion project, CVS Health will create 64 new jobs at the Hanover Township facility within three years.

Then 848 existing employees between that facility and their location at 322 Revco Road in Somerset Township.

“Our new pharmacy distribution facility will expand our operations capabilities and provide meaningful work to hundreds of Pennsylvanians,” state David Dederichs, Executive Director, Government Affairs, CVS Health.

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $192,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $100,000 workforce development grant to train its new workers.

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website.