JESSUP BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new resident of the area donated six pallets of dog food to the Jessup Borough. Bringing the community a unique way to pay it forward.

While the weather may have gone to the dogs Friday, Blue Buffalo helped make sure the dogs in Jessup were well-fed.

“Well, blue buffalo moved into one of the new warehouses off of 247. They wanted to exchange a nice neighborly hello. Our borough manager here along with the rest of the city council put it together for them to donate some food and help out our residents,” stated Craig Shander, Jessup Borough Councilman.

The community was quick to jump on this generous donation. Lining up as soon as they could Friday afternoon.

“This means a whole lot, I’m happy that blue buffalo is in our area now. I think it’s really nice that they’re giving back to the community,” said Vicki Nagy, of Jessup.

The only complaint to be found was that the bags were too big a welcome problem to bring some financial relief.

“Dog food is another expense that is hard to come by sometimes. You have to get them cheaper dog food and it’s no good for them. Especially with them being rescued. This little guy I rescued from Arizona. He was put in a suitcase and thrown on the highway,” explained Melissa Hampton of Jessup.

For any Jessup residents who missed out, you’ll have another chance Saturday morning.

“I just look forward to having blue buffalo in our town, hopefully, they can make themselves at home and be here for many years,” stated Shander.

Any leftover bags will be available Saturday morning at the borough building starting at 8:00 a.m.