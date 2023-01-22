HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are filing charges against a New Jersey woman for allegedly stealing over $600 worth of merchandise from a Hazle Township Walmart.

On January 18 at 6:17 p.m., troopers responded to Walmart in the 700 block of Airport Road for the report of a woman attempting to leave the store without paying.

State police said they arrived on the scene and determined she had attempted to steal approximately $680 worth of miscellaneous items.

Charges for misdemeanor retail theft will be filed at a later date.