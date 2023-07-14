MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jersey Mike’s Subs will open a new store in Moosic and it will hold a grand opening fundraiser.

On July 19 a new Jersey Mike’s sub store will open on Radcliffe Drive in Moosic where Ruby Tuesdays used to be.

Franchise owner Gerrit Curran, operating partner Jessica Kerslake, and general manager Jesse Renner will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, July 19 to Sunday, July 23 to support Meals on Wheels.

Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to Meals on Wheels in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app.

The restaurant`s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at 570-471-2289.