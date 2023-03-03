EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A New Jersey Man pleaded guilty in court on Friday to cocaine trafficking.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Friday that Carlos Perez-Rivera, age 37, of West New York, New Jersey, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, March 1, to the charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Perez-Rivera admitted to possessing four kilograms of cocaine for further distribution.

U.S. Officials say the charge is from an incident that occurred on March 23, 2022. Officials say Pennsylvania State Police made a traffic stop of a vehicle in Lackawanna County that Perez-Rivera and another individual, Kelvin Vazquez Pagan were traveling in.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of around four kilograms of cocaine found hidden inside the vehicle, officials say.

Coconspirator Vazquez-Pagan, age 24, of Passaic, New Jersey, is awaiting trial.

The charge carries a maximum penalty under federal law of up to 20 years in prison,

a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.