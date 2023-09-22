HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New Jersey man has been reported missing who was reportedly last seen in Wayne County.

New Jersey State Police are searching for Ronald Aveta, an 85-year-old, white man, who is described as 5’10” tall, weighing 150 lbs., with brown eyes, balding with gray hair, wearing a navy blue sweat suit and a gray knitted hat.

Aveta is driving a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra, with a New Jersey license plate, reading VHS84G.

New Jersey State Police say Aveta was last seen in the 300 block of Erie St, Honesdale, Wayne County, Pennsylvania on September, 22 around 7:00 a.m.

Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Anyone with information on Aveta is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the New Jersey State Police at 609-963-6900.