LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 23-year-old from New Jersey is dead after a crash on I-380 according to the Lackawanna County Coroner.

Officials say crews were called to a crash near mile marker 15 on Interstate 380 South around 11 a.m. late Wednesday morning.

The Lackawanna County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a 23-year-old male from New Jersey was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the crash, Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.