New Jersey man charged with selling drugs that resulted in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has charged a New Jersey man for distributing drugs, which resulted in a person’s death.

Officials say 32-year-old Daniel Wheeler, otherwise known as “Danny Manhattan” of Jersey City has been charged with distributing controlled substances, including fentanyl and heroin.

According to a press release, Wheeler distributed heroin and fentanyl on March 31, 2020, which led to a death.

Involved in this case were the FBI in Scranton, Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department and United States Marshals Service.