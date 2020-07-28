New Jersey homicide suspect arrested in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A man wanted for a New Jersey homicide was arrested in Plymouth Tuesday morning.

A July 6th shooting in Jersey City, New Jersey that killed a 16-year-old resulted in an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Jahquell Carter for conspiracy to commit murder and other related charges.

He could not be found in the city and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force took on the search.

Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, he was found hiding in the attic of a home on East Shawnee Street in Plymouth.

He was arrested and taken to the Plymouth Police Department.