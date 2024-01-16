SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new fiber internet service is now available in the Electric City. Empire Access held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning at its location on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton.

The New York-based telecommunications provider says they bring cost-saving solutions for phone, internet, TV, and security, with competitive prices.

“We go the extra mile to make sure that our customers are satisfied and provide a reliable product for $50, and not many companies can say that, we haven’t raised our prices in 10 years,” said Empire Access CEO Jim Baase.

Empire Access is now available for residents in downtown Scranton and parts of Dunmore, which will reach 176 miles when phase two is complete later this year.