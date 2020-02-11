Closings & Delays
New initiative aims to bring in blood donations for people battling cancer

News
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Patients battling cancer need nearly 1/4 of the nation’s blood supply.

The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up for a new awareness initiative. It’s called Give Blood to Give Time.

The campaign urges increased blood donations to beef up a lean blood supply this winter.

It also seeks financial donations to help fund cancer research.

American Red Cross President/CEO Gail McGovern spoke with Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller about the campaign. Both she and her husband are cancer survivors. See the live report on Eyewitness News at 5pm.

