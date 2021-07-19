New information released regarding Mount Carmel skeletal remains

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northumberland County coroner and Mount Carmel police chief released new information Monday about skeletal remains found back in May.

James F. Kelley, Northumberland County Coroner, and Brian Hollenbush, Mt. Carmel Township Chief of Police made the details of a final report public on Monday morning.

The report indicates that the victim was a male between 40 and 70 and was between 5’6 and 6’2.

The report also states the body was likely decomposing for approximately 2 to 7 months and had trauma to the “4th and 5th healed callouses” that occurred before death. Trauma reported to the body after the death included “thermal alteration of multiple phalanges on both hands.”

The final report was given to local authorities by Dr. Dennis C. Dirkmaat, Ph.D., D-ABFA, of Mercyhurst Forensic Anthropology Laboratory.

The investigation is ongoing.