New Illinois roller coaster is a record breaker

(WBRE/WYOU) — A new triple record-breaking roller coaster opens at Six Flags Great America in Illinois Thursday.

The Maxx Force is the fastest launch coaster in North America. The new revolutionary coaster will reach speeds of 78 miles per hour in under two seconds.

And if that’s not enough for thrill seekers, it’s also the world’s fastest and tallest double inversion roller coaster, hitting speeds of 60-miles-per-hour as it turns upside down with a zero-gravity roll.

The new launch coaster is the 17th roller coaster to be added to Six Flags Great America.