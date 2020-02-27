New hockey rink to be built in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) A new dek hockey (street hockey) rink and event space will soon be coming to the Toyota SportsPlex Complex in Wilkes-Barre.

In a release by the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins, officials say the construction is made possible due to a $250,000 Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development Tourism Grant.





In addition to the state grant, the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and High Mark Corporate Giving have each pledged $40,000 for the project.

