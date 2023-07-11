HARVEY’S LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the busiest time of the year at Harvey’s Lake, and that means lots of traffic and safety concerns. New road signs with a long list of reminders for pedestrians were installed around the area this week.

As we start to see nicer weather, Harvey’s Lake starts to see more and more visitors. The borough recently installed several new signs geared toward pedestrians around the lake.

Safety is a big concern this summer at Harvey’s Lake not just for people on the water. The borough recently installed several new signs for those walking around the lake.

Borough officials tell us pedestrians need to be aware that lakeside drive the road surrounding the lake is a state highway.

During the summer months, many people come from out of town to check out the lake and are unaware people take walks along the road.

One local man has always had concerns about driver’s speeds around the lake.

“They gotta slow down. There’s a lot of bicyclers and swimmers and people all around the lake and we already had a death or two from motorists,” said Harvey’s Lake resident Willie.

The sign is in accordance with Pennsylvania law for pedestrians walking along the roadway. It directs people to walk “as near as practicable to an outside edge of the roadway, on a two-way roadway, or to walk only on the left side of the roadway facing traffic.”

It also suggests wearing bright clothing to make yourself visible.

Officials say the signs serve as a reminder to pedestrians to help keep the community safe.

Other residents agree that people drive too quickly around the lake.

“I think a lot of people are a little, not caring enough around the lake and they go too fast,” Layla of Harvey’s Lake said.

Layla thinks that the signs are a good reminder but thinks that some of the wording in the sign is a little too harsh.

“I think they’re a good way to spread awareness. I also think there’s a better way of doing it. Maybe a softer, less abrupt message,” Layla explained.

Officials say there are a lot of curves and blind turns on the road and sight lines in certain spots are almost non-existent. That’s why these signs are important, especially during the summer months.