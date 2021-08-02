Hanover Township residents dodge bullets one day after moving in

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hanover Township family says they had their home shot at one day after moving in.

Eyewitness News spoke to the residents of the home.

According to one family, they moved into the second floor of 56 Diamond Avenue on Saturday. On Sunday night, they heard what they thought were fireworks at first.

Thankfully no one was injured, but the family says after coming through the kitchen, bullet holes were found in the wall of a child’s bedroom.

The homeowner who lives on the third floor said she was watching TV. A bullet just missed her head. The family room windows were also shot at above where a dog was laying.

Police say, so far, they found around 16 casings. According to police, the suspect believed to have fled the scene, in a vehicle that traveled south on Diamond Avenue.

An investigation is underway and state police will be processing the scene later Monday.

Julie Dunphy will have more from the homeowners and police on later editions of Eyewitness News.