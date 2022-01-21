New Geisinger clinic opens in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new specialty clinic opened on Monday in the Hazleton area,

Geisinger multi-specialty clinic will bring services offered at other Geisinger facilities closer to the southern Luzerne County community,

Eyewitness News had the opportunity to check out the new clinic located on 1525 North Church Street in Hazle Township.

The clinic offers adult and pediatric cardiology general surgery, nephrology, colorectal surgery, and many other surgeries, and medical offerings.

The clinic also offers tele-med services and Geisinger will add more services in the months ahead.