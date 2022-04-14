SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Electric City is going more electric as Scranton will soon be adding new vehicles to its fleet.

The State Department of Environmental Protection awarded municipalities and businesses a new grant through the state’s ‘Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program.’ It offers those entities help in moving towards a greener future.

All Scranton-owned vehicles have run on gasoline since the beginning of motor vehicles. But that will soon change as the city looks to modernize.

“We don’t have a code enforcement fleet right now so we thought what a great way to introduce electric vehicles to our city is to start off with this fleet,” said Mayor Paige Cognetti, (D) Scranton.

The State Department of Environmental Protection announced a $2.1M grant for municipalities and businesses to purchase electric and more clean fuel vehicles. The Electric City will receive two grants, one worth$ 75,000 to purchase up to 10 cars and an additional $45,000 for up to 10 charging stations.

“People will see them around, they will be able to really kick off this effort to be more sustainable here in the City of Scranton,” said Mayor Cognetti.

“We had this opportunity and we feel this is a good mix of being environmentally friendly and serving a purpose in the city for the code enforcement officers,” said Eileen Cipriani, Director, Office of Community Development.

Eileen Cipriani says the city will have to match the grant. Officials plan to use money from the American Rescue Plan to foot their portion. Cipriani adds it will be a phased-in project.

“That will allow us to have a lot of time to get information about all the vendors that all the makes and models of cars that are a possibility and what is the best fit,” said Cipriani.

In our area, Amazon in Luzerne County was awarded $300,000 for 10 renewable natural gas tractor-trailers. And Loyalsock in Lycoming County was awarded $7500 towards an electric car.