New four-wheel-drive ambulances at Commonwealth Health

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local health provider is bolstering its fleet of ambulances to help with days like this.

Commonwealth Health has introduced four new, four-wheel-drive ambulances that are the first of their kind in the region.

Each ambulance is custom-built and costs about $200,000. The vehicles feature liquid spring suspensions that can clear more than 11-inches and make getting from point A to point B easier and safer especially in poor weather.

“Investing in this vehicle, commonwealth health has provided an opportunity for people in rural areas, for people in hard-to-reach areas, for people on days with terrible weather. We have a vehicle that can provide them excellent care and safely transport them to the hospital,” explained John Montes, administrative director of EMS at Commonwealth Health.

Montes says five more custom ambulances have been ordered and should be put into service in the coming year.