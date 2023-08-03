DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The PA Liquor Control Board (PLCB) opened a new Fine Wine & Good Spirits (FW&GS) at Dickson City Commons that features lottery tickets for sale.

The PLCB says with more than 3,500 square feet of retail space, this store features about 1,950 wines and spirits.

FW&GS offers a welcoming atmosphere for consumers to browse the extensive selection. The store features promotional items and educational materials for customers such as:

Answers to frequently asked questions about wine and spirits

Food pairing information

A party planning guide

A calorie chart

Tips for responsible hosting and consumption

The store has a “Made in Pennsylvania” section to highlight wines and spirits produced in the commonwealth. Officials note this store features Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sales.

The Dickson City Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday. The store phone number is 570-489-1361 and to find additional store locations and hours, visit FWGS.com.