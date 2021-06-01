New development in Coal Township suspicious death investigation

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — At 11:48 p.m. on May 21 Coal Township Police responded to the 1400 block of West Arch Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car in the road.

Officers found Cheyenne Swartz unconscious in the street in a large pool of blood coming from her head. None of the bystanders were able to tell the police what happened.

Swartz was transported by helicopter to the hospital. Her mother told police Swartz was with a male acquaintance prior to the incident.

The male told police he was with Swartz that night. He said he dropped her off on Arch street near her house at 11:30 p.m., 18 minutes before a neighbor spotted her and called 911.

Police noticed a blue Jeep Cherokee parked at his house with a large crack on the driver’s side front windshield.

Swartz died at the hospital on May 25.

Coal Township police obtained a search warrant to seize and search the man’s Jeep for any evidence pertaining to Swartz’s death.

On May 28 police seized the Jeep from the second floor of a garage building on Walnut Street in Shamokin.

Police have not said whether the man being questioned is an official suspect.

