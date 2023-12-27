SCOTT TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have released new details into a death investigation in Columbia County Wednesday night.

PSP say they were called by the Scott Township Police Department to a home in 3600 block of Old Berwick Road at around 1:00 p.m. to assist with a homicide investigation.

The Columbia County Coroner’s Office says when they arrived at the home, the body of a female was found on the porch of the home with multiple stab wounds.

According to investigators, 82-year-old Bonnie Lou Cosper was fatally stabbed multiple times by her 60-year-old James Gray Cosper.

James was charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and homicide, according to PSP.

The Coroner’s Office says they will be performing an autopsy Thursday and investigators have not said anything about a motive for the killing.

Troopers say there is no threat to the public or community members in the area.