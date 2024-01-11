ATHENS, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new details on a deadly fire in Athens, Bradford County.

The cause of the fire has been ruled by authorities to be arson.

According to the Athens Borough Police Department, 62-year-old Donald Chandler died.

Crews were called to the home on Tyler Street Wednesday night.

When they arrived at the scene, they were unable to go inside due to the intense flames and heavy smoke.

Police say that no other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.