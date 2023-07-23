CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say in a release they believe a body found in Columbia County is likely that of a known missing man.

The Columbia County Coroner’s Office was called Saturday evening to Locustdale in Conyngham Township after human remains were found near an ATV trail.

According to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy R. Reese, evidence suggests it could be 50-year-old David Lamb, who lived not far from the scene.

DNA, dental, and fingerprint analysis will be conducted to confirm the identity, Reese explained in the release.

The coroner says an autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of death.