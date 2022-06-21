WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have given an update on a concerning oil spill that occurred in August 2021.

At least 2,000 gallons of oil spilled into Linesville Creek in Carbon County. The Department of Environmental Protection says it came from a tank belonging to the White Haven Center.

The DEP says most of the oil in the area has been cleaned up from the creek and soil around the site.

According to officials, what’s left behind are remediation efforts to determine how contaminated the groundwater is and how much soil needs to be removed.