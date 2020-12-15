NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police have been investigating human remains found in Newport Township along the Susquehanna River since late last week. There are some details that may point to them being the remains of Richard Walski who is accused of murdering his wife Patricia in the summer.

New details emerged today from the Luzerne County DA stating that the identification for Richard Walski and other “known personal items” were found near the remains, which were in an area consistent with the search area set up to find Walski.

The office of the district attorney says they are not identifying the remains pending further examination to determine an identity.