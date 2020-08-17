New details emerging in Larksville homicide case

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Eyewitness News has obtained court documents that reveal additional details about a homicide investigation in Larksville.

According to a search warrant affidavit obtained by Eyewitness News, State Troopers believe that the body of the woman found inside the Schader Street home is that of Patricia Walski, who lived in the home with her husband.

Investigators have been trying to locate her husband Richard Walski to question him about the homicide.

