New details emerging about church connection to Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) We are learning more today about properties owned by (or connected to) the Church of Bible Understanding.

The church owns the orphanage in Haiti that burned last week killing 15 children. The investigation is ongoing and church officials have not been accused of wrongdoing in connection with the fire.

We confirmed today that the Principle officer of the church signed city inspection papers for a property in the city.

