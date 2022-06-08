PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plains Police Chief tells Eyewitness News, new details about an hours-long standoff at a Luzerne County mobile home park Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Plains Township Police Chief, a family member called the police for a mental health crisis for a man in his 80s that lives in East Mountain Ridge Moblie Home Park.

Officers arrived at the home and say the man refused to come outside. The chief states police learned the man may have had weapons and explosions in the home and Pennsylvania State Police SERT was called in.

After hours of negotiation, the standoff ended peacefully.

Officers say the man did not have any firearms inside the home, only crossbows and ammunition. The chief stated the SERT team did discharge a device, however, they did not give details on the device.

The Plains Township Police Chief told Eyewitness News no charges will be filed and the man was treated at a local hospital.