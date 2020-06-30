New details emerge in police chase turned fatal

UPDATE: The man killed has been identified by police as 48-year-old Wade Russell Meisberger from Whiteland, Indiana.

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The US Marshals Eastern District of Pennsylvania were searching for a 48-year-old man regarding a homicide probation violation.

State police tell us, task force members stopped a truck they believed the suspect was in. The driver left the vehicle, but the passenger, who police confirm was the suspect, refused to exit and fled in the truck.

State police pursued the truck into Hazleton City. The truck got stuck on Beech Street. According to police, the suspect remained in the vehicle and continued to shoot at police. After three hours, the suspect was shot and killed.

The truck belongs to Western Express, a company based out of Tennessee. We have reached out to the company for comment but have not yet heard back. Eyewitness News will keep you updated with new information as we learn it.