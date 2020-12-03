New details emerge in Lock Haven child homicide

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — More details are emerging from police reports about the death of 9-year-old Anson Stover in Lock Haven. His Aunt, 36-year-old Jamie Lynne Jackson, has been charged with crimes including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, concealing the death of a child, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

According to court paperwork, Jackson called her father and said something terrible had happened and she needed help. She also allegedly said she would kill herself if police showed up and told her father she was worried something would happen to her children.

Jackson’s father contacted police and they investigated the home, finding a deceased boy in a bathtub upstairs. Police say Jackson then told them she found the boy unresponsive with a clear fluid coming from his mouth but breathing on his bedroom floor on November 28, with clear plastic tape wrapped around his neck and naked. Police say she removed the tape and clothed him before placing him in the bathtub.

The report states she then shampooed the carpets and cleaned his entire room, throwing away the plastic tape as well. She told police that after placing him in the bathtub, she slept, ate and cared for the other 5 children living in the home. She also told investigators she would check in on him periodically and say things like “stop faking it” and ask if he wanted food.

Police tell us by Monday morning, she realized something was wrong and that his face was “cold and hard” to the touch.

An autopsy discovered significant bruising and abrasions on the boys head, neck, chest, torso, legs, feet, arms, hands and back — all in various stages of healing. The boy had several marks on his body that were consistent with cigarette burns. The boy also had injuries to his backside and pelvic region. There was also significant bleeding on the brain and visible injury to the optic nerve of both eyes. Police say with all injuries observed, they appeared consistent with repeated and extensive physical abuse.

Jackson was unable to to provide reason for the injuries found at the autopsy. She was arrested on Wednesday and arraigned Thursday. Her bail has not been set.

