New database to enhance hiring of police officers in the commonwealth

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania State Police announced a new electronic database designed to aid law enforcement agencies in hiring officers.

The database, established by the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission (MPOETC), will contain information on officers who have a background of criminal charges or discipline for things ranging from excessive force to discrimination, the Wolf administration says.

It will also enhance the background investigation process for the hiring of officers.

“The database established by MPOETC is an added tool to assist in the hiring process of law enforcement personnel who are ultimately held to a higher standard of professionalism throughout the commonwealth,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Additionally, law enforcement agencies are now required to provide all employment records, including performance evaluations and reasons for separation, pertaining to a previously employed law enforcement officer to a prospective hiring agency.

The database will contain more than 1,300 agencies and approximately 30,000 to 35,000 officers, the administration says.