DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced a new COVID-19 testing site in Lackawanna County to help contain the spread of the virus locally.

The testing site will be located at the old K-Mart in Dickson City. The site will begin testing on November 21 and end on November 24. Testing will be available daily from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Up to 440 patients can be tested per day, testing is first come first serve. No appointment is necessary.